Another two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach semi-final at Islamic Solidarity Games

13 August 2022 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov and Sanan Suleymanov have reached semi-final at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Jafarov, scoring 10:3, defeated Iranian athlete Mohammad Javad Rezaei.

Suleymanov defeated another Iranian wrestler Amin Kaviyaninejad with a score of 4:0.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

---

