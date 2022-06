12 June 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Crash had taken place at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku during the Qualifying Session, Trend reports.

So, Lance Stroll, pilot of the Aston Martin Cognizant team, lost control of his car, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure.

The pilot immediately left the damaged car, which was removed from the circuit.

---

