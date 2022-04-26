By Laman Ismayilova

The IronWind Duathlon tournament has been held at the Narakand Recreation Center on Pirallahi Island.

The competition was co-organized by the Triterra Baku Triathlon Club with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation.

Some 44 participants entered the competition, who had to first run 5 kilometers, then overcome 20 km on a bicycle and finally run 2.5 km.

Dinchar Yilmaz was first in the men's competition. Teymur Farajov took second place while Renat Bakhishov ranked third.

In the women's standings, Rabiya Orujova came first to the finish line, Marina Belan came second while Ayan Najaf came third.

Duathlon is an athletic event that consists of a running leg, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons. The International Triathlon Union governs the sport internationally.

Duathlons are most similar to triathlons, with the key difference being the replacement of the swimming leg with a second run. Other sports derived from triathlon include aquathlon, which combines swimming and running but has omitted the cycling part, and aquabike, with the swim and bike and no run.

Founded in 2013, Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation (ATF) adopts the principles, goals and objectives of the Olympic movement in its activities. The ATF works closely with the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In 2014, Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation became part of the World Triathlon Union.

The national team achieved its first great success in 2015 in Baku. Rostyslav Pevtsov won a bronze medal at the first European Games.

Rostislav then received a license for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pevtsov won the nomination of the best male athlete of the European Triathlon in 2019.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz