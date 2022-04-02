By Trend

The third day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The final competitions are being held among men on the floor exercises and exercises on parallel bars and rings, among women – in the vault and exercises on uneven bars.

Two Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the finals - Ivan Tikhonov (exercises on parallel bars) and Nikita Simonov (exercises on rings).

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

There were qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.

