By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has been successfully held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir tool part in the championship held among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The gymnasts were determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

Best senior gymnasts

Gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club showed the best results among seniors. The list of winners included Arzu Jalilova (32.650 points), Zohra Aghamirova, (31.300 points) and Ilona Zeynalova (26.100 points).

In the exercises with the ball, Zohra Aghamirova (34.000 points) rose to the highest step of the podium, Arzu Jalilova (30.850 points) ranked second while Ilona Zeynalova (29.750 points) ranked third.

In the exercise program with clubs, Alina Gezalova captured a gold medal (28.100 points), Zohra Aghamirova won the silver (27.500 points) while Arzu Jalilova took the bronze medal (26.700 points).

At the same time, Zohra Aghamirova (32.300 points) took first place in the exercise program with a ribbon, Arzu Jalilova (29.000 points) grabbed silver, and Kamilla Aliyeva (25.050 points) ranked third.

Best junior gymnasts

Junior gymnasts were awarded for exercises with hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons.

Medina Demirova ranked first, Govkhar Ibrahimova took second place while Fakhriya Aliyeva ranked third in the exercises with a hoop.

Notably, Demirova and Ibrahimova represented Ojag Sports Club while Fakhriya Aliyeva- Baku Gymnastics School.

In the exercises with the ball, Medina Demirova won the gold medal, Govkhar Ibrahimova grabbed silver while Laman Ahmadli took the bronze medal.

At the Championship, Laman Ahmadli represented the Republican Complex Sports School.

Govkhar Ibrahimova took the first place in the exercises with clubs Medina Demirova was second while Maryam Aliyeva ranked third. All three gymnasts represent Ojag Sport Club.

Meanwhile, Medina Demirova won gold, Laman Ahmadli grabbed silver while Govkhar Ibrahimova took bronze in the exercises with ribbon.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was the first gymnastics event in Baku with the audience after a two-year break.

Earlier, major gymnastics competitions were held without spectators amid coronavirus pandemic.

---

