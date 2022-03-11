By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's mixed acrobatic pair Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli have reached the finals of the tempo and combined exercises at the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships.

The gymnasts took second place in the qualification for the tempo exercise scoring 29.090 points.

In the light of the results for two exercises (balance and tempo), the gymnasts also made it to the finals of the combined exercise (57.850 points).

Notably, Rahimov and Seyidli reached the finals of the balance exercise on March 10. They will perform in the finals of three exercises at the World Championships.

Another mixed acrobatic pair Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova got 26.340 points for the tempo exercise and became the ninth, without qualifying for the final.

The total result of Aghayev and Salamova for both exercises was 53.230 points (also ninth place).

Notably, the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships will last until March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are taking part in the competition organized for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Over four days, the gymnasts will compete in balanced, tempo and combined exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev as part of the men's pair, winners of international tournaments Sabir Agayev and Mehriban Salamova as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seidli.

