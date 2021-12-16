By Laman Ismayilova

"Seni Cup" Bocce tournament among paralympians has been held in Baku.

Bocce is an Italian bowling game, similar to bowls and boules. The game was first introduced to the Paralympics in 1984. It is one of the only two Paralympic sports that do not have an Olympic counterpart.

The championship was dedicated to the first anniversary of the Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of state, public and sports organizations, Paralympians, veterans of the first and second Karabakh wars.

The memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthem was played before the tournament.

The opening ceremony featured a parade of Karabakh war veterans and Paralympians. A concert program with participation of people with disabilities was held as part of the event.

Among the speakers and guests of honor were President of the National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Bocce Federation Ilham Maharramov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Hidayat Abdullayev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva, Chairman of the Social Services Agency Vugar Behbudov, coordinator of Seni Company for Central Asia and the Caucasus Mikhail Kopach, head of the Baku Ciity Youth and Sports Department Ragif Abbasov, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev and others.

The championship was hosted by TV presenter Kamran Yaradanguliyev.

The qualifying round of the championship was held at the Center No. 1 For Vocational Rehabilitation of Young People with Disabilities.

More than 50 athletes took part in the final. The winners and prize-winners were awarded cups, medals and diplomas.

The winners included Galib Dzhaniyev, Fuad Garibov, Munavvar Mammadova, Sona Agayeva, Orkhan Kerimov, Gulnar Jafarova, Orkhan Huseynov,Samir Suleimanov, Gudrat Yusifli, Khayal Islamov, Bakhruz Mirzoyev, Zaur Veysalov, Ramid Aliyev, Vusal Amrakhli and Shakhriyar Hajiyev.

