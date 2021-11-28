By Trend

On behalf of the FIG, I express our sincere gratitude to all the ones involved in organizing these two weeks of Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku, Miguel Vicente Marino, Vice President of the Trampoline Technical Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), said at the closing ceremony of the 28th World Age Group Competition, Trend reports.

"Trampoline Gymnastics is about flying high, about somersaulting fast and gracefully, about overcoming obstacles to perform exercises at your maximum capacity. During the last two weeks, Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, offered us the chance to recover some of the precious time we lost during the two last years. This venue was full of energy and enthusiasm and the superb organization around this event provided us with a valuable opportunity to shine and show everyone how well prepared all of you were for this important meeting. After two difficult years, the Milli Gimnastika Arenasi welcomed us and allow all of you to enjoy both the local hospitality and the passion for our sport. I’m sure that behind all those masks, one can find a lot of sincere smiles.

World Age Group Competitions are the most important tool for developing Trampoline Gymnastics around the planet. This pillar is vital to understand how our sport is built and this successful week is just another obvious proof. Most of you are already thinking about Paris 24, Los Angeles 28 or Brisbane 32. I’m sure some of you will reach those destinations, but please keep in mind that enjoying your walk is much more important than reaching any destination. In doing so, the next stops for you will be Sofia 22 and Birmingham 23. Keep training, keep being responsible youth, and the outcomes will arrive, both in sports and in your daily life.

On behalf of the FIG, I express our sincere gratitude to all the ones involved in organizing these two weeks of Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku. We will be back here shortly, as this venue is already one of the homes that our sport has around the world.

In the meantime, it’s now time to go back to our families and let them know about how lucky we were to experience these days together in Azerbaijan. And now, very proud of the good work we altogether have done.

I declare these 28th World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline Gymnastics 2021 in Baku officially closed," he said.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions were held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries participated in the competitions. The gymnasts performed in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts took part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan was represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions was held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

