By Trend

An athlete from Kazakhstan, Islam Kabdollov, with a score of 31.100 points, won the gold medal in the program of jumping on an acrobatic track in the age category of 11-12 years at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports.

The second place was taken by the representative of Russia Alexei Romanov (30.600 points), the bronze medal went to Nikolai Volkov, who also represents Russia, his result was 30.600 points.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

