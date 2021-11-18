By Trend

The first day of the 35th World Championships in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

According to the information, today there qualifying competitions will be held in trampoline jumping for men and women in the individual program, on the tumbling track for women and a double mini-trampoline for men and women.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling will be held in Baku on November 18-21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world will take part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

At the championship, which will last four days, athletes will perform in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as on an acrobatic track and a double mini-trampoline. The winners in the team competition will also be determined.

It is noted that 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championship in Baku.

