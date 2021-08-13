By Laman Ismayilova

Qarabag FC has held a return match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The Qarabag team won the Greece's AEL with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match was scored in the 87th minute by Qarabag player Kady.

The UEFA Europa Conference League is an annual football club competition organized by UEFA for eligible European football clubs.

Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions. It is the third tier of European club football, after the Champions League and the Europa League.

Introduced for the 2021–22 season, the league serves as the bottom level of the existing UEFA Europa League competition, which was reduced from 48 to 32 teams in the group stage.

The winners of the competition are awarded a position in the Europa League the following season, unless they qualify for the Champions League.

UEFA had reportedly considered adding a third-tier competition since 2015.

In 2018, UEFA announced that the competition – provisionally known as "Europa League 2" or just "UEL2" – was to be launched as part of the 2021–24 three-year competition cycle.

The official name of the competition, "UEFA Europa Conference League", was announced on in 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz