By Trend

The Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team prepares for all competitions as for equally important, the head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva said, Trend reports citing the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

At the rhythmic gymnastics competitions, which will be held as part of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Azerbaijan will be represented both in the individual program and in group exercises.

“Azerbaijani athletes won two out of three possible licenses in this gymnastic discipline at the World Championship organized in our country in 2019. The following will perform at the Olympics: in the individual program - Zohra Aghamirova, in the group exercises - a team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Laman Alimuradova, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina and Narmina Samadova,” the AGF said.

Vasileva noted that the national team is preparing for the largest competition in its sports career with great responsibility and diligence.

According to the head coach, both Zohra Aghamirova and the team that will perform in group exercises are preparing for the Olympic Games according to plan.

“Thanks to the entire coaching staff, as well as everyone who cares about our gymnasts, I believe that the gymnasts are in good physical and psychological shape. At the end of July, we will travel to Tokyo to participate in the Olympic Games,” she said.

"Every athlete, coach takes a serious and responsible approach not only to the Olympics, but also to all competitions in which they defend the flag and coat of arms of their country,” she said.

According to the head coach, the Olympic Games are the most important competition for an athlete.

“Of course, competing at the Olympic Games, which are held every four years, is a very important task. I always tell girls that they have to prepare well for the competition, for this, you need to work hard. They must take the training process very seriously. When they feel support not only from my side, from the coaching staff, the federation, but also from the whole country, it helps to perform better. For us, a good result is always a worthy performance,” the head coach emphasized.

