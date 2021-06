By Trend

The first accident occurred in F2 Sprint Race 3 within the Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports on June 6.

Marcus Armstrong from DAMS team clashed with Théo Pourchaire from ART Grand Prix team.

Armstrong, who lost control of the car, crashed into a safety barrier and together with Pourchaire left the race.

Moreover, Matteo Nannini from HWA Racelab also left the race due to the accident.

---

