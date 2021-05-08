By Trend

The qualification competitions of teams in group exercises are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku during the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The group teams are performing a program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz