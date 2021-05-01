By Trend

The Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 7-9, 2021, Trend reports on April 30 with reference to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The World Cup qualifies the gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympics.

Azerbaijan at the competitions in the individual program will be represented by gold medalist of the Islamic Solidarity Games, holder of the license for the Olympic Games Zohra Aghamirova and two-time medalist of the World Junior Championship Arzu Jalilova.

The Azerbaijani team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

During the recent European championship the Azerbaijani team won "bronze" in the program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs, "silver" in the all-around competitions and "bronze" in the team championship. The team is licensed for the Olympic Games.

More than 170 gymnasts from 36 countries are expected to take part in the World Cup in Baku.

