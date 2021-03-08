By Trend

Formula 1's 2021 season will consist of 23 stages, Trend reports referring to the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

According to the FIA, the championship will start on March 28 in Bahrain and end on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

"The duration of Friday practices has been reduced from 90 minutes to one hour, and the start of the race has been shifted to the beginning of the hour," the federation said.

Besides, the FIA ​​has approved the date for the Portuguese Grand Prix and updated the previously published schedule of races, adding the race in Portimao city. The schedule showed the time in GMT +03:00.

Grand Prix Practice 1 Practice 2 Practice 3 Qualifying Race Bahrain 14:30-15:30 18:00-19:00 15:00-16-00 18:00-19:00 18:00 Italy (Imola) 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Portugal 13:30-14:30 17:00-18:00 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:00 Spain 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Monaco 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Azerbaijan 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 15:00 Canada 18:30-19:30 22:00-23:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 21:00 France 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Austria 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 UK 13:30-14:30 17:00-18:00 14:00-15:00 17:00-18:00 17:00 Hungary 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Belgium 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Netherlands 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Italy (Monza) 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00 Russia 11:30-12:30 15:00-16:00 12:00-13:00 15:00-16:00 15:00 Singapore 12:00-13:00 15:30-16:30 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 15:00 Japan 05:30-06:30 09:00-10:00 06:00-07:00 09:00-10:00 08:00 US 19:30-20:30 23:00-00:00 21:00-22:00 00:00-01:00 22:00 Mexico 19:30-20:30 23:00-00:00 19:00-20:00 22:00-23:00 22:00 Brazil 17:30-18:30 21:00-22:00 18:00-19:00 21:00-22:00 20:00 Australia 04:30-05:30 08:00-09:00 06:00-07:00 09:00-10:00 09:00 Saudi Arabia 15:30-16:30 19:00-20:00 16:00-17:00 19:00-20:00 19:00 Abu Dhabi 12:30-13:30 16:00-17:00 13:00-14:00 16:00-17:00 16:00

Unlike other Continental European Grand Prixes, all sessions of the third stage of the season will be held one hour late, and in Monaco the first and second free practices will take place on Thursday.

