Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) has expand its ties with International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Doha, Qatar.

The sides exchanged views on the continuation of football competitions during the pandemic. They broadly discussed the impact of the current situation on holding various sporting events and the measures taken in this direction in Azerbaijan.

AFFA Vice-President Elshad Nasirov and Executive Vice President Elkhan Mammadov were also present at the meeting.

Moreover, AFFA also will hold a video conference with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) over the introduction of VAR (video assistant referee) in the national league.

The introduction of VAR has already been launched by AFFA’s Executive Committee.

Formed in 1992, Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the amateur and professional game in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

FIFA was founded in 1904 to oversee international competition among the national associations of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Headquartered in Zurich, its membership now comprises 211 national associations.

Today, FIFA outlines a number of objectives in the organizational Statutes, including growing football internationally, providing efforts to ensure football is accessible to everyone, and advocating for integrity and fair play.

FIFA is responsible for the organization and promotion of football's major international tournaments.

