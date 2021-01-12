By Trend

Formula 1 has revealed a revised calendar for the 2021 season, Trend reports on Jan. 12 referring to the F1 official website.

The date of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set for June 6, 2021.

The F1 schedule retains a record 23 races, but the 2021 season will now start a week later with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, with the Australian Grand Prix moving later in the year.

The updated 2021 F1 race calendar now looks as follows:

28 March – Bahrain (Sakhir)

18 April - Italy (Imola*)

2 May - TBC

9 May – Spain (Barcelona)

23 May – Monaco (Monaco)

6 June – Azerbaijan (Baku)

13 June – Canada (Montreal)

27 June – France (Le Castellet)

4 July – Austria (Spielberg)

18 July – United Kingdom (Silverstone)

1 August – Hungary (Budapest)

29 August – Belgium (Spa)

5 September – Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September – Italy (Monza)

26 September – Russia (Sochi)

3 October – Singapore (Singapore)

10 October – Japan (Suzuka)

24 October – USA (Austin)

31 October – Mexico (Mexico City)

7 November – Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21 November - Australia (Melbourne*)

5 December - Saudi Arabia (Jeddah**)

12 December - Abu Dhabi (Yas Island)

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place, the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place on its planned date, with Imola returning to the F1 calendar in that slot. Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing, with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz