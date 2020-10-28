By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has named the composition of the national rhythmic gymnastics team for the 36th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

The Championships will take place in Kyiv on November 26-29, bringing together 27 gymnastics federations, European Gymnastics reported.

Eleven athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the competition, including Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova.

The gymnasts will perform in the "juniors" category in the individual program.

In the "seniors" category, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova.

Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will compete their best in the group exercises.

Some 27 senior gymnasts have now been confirmed as well. The senior group competition will feature 9 groups: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Israel, Italy, Turkey and host Ukraine.

The gymnasts will compete for all-around, team together with junior individuals and apparatus glory.

Some 75 gymnasts will start in the junior individual competition. They will perform their 4 routines in qualification for a chance to reach the apparatus finals.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz