Azerbaijan Football Championship in the Premier League may start on August 21.

The proposal was made by the Working Group created under AFFA by the decision of the Executive Committee in June to present the calendar of the Premier League and the training camp of the national team of Azerbaijan, Azerisport reported.

At the initiative of AFFA Executive Vice-President Elkhan Mammadov, the Working Group included a member of the AFFA Executive Committee Vagif Sadikhov, who became the Chairman of the Group, a member of the Coaching Committee Agasalim Mirjavadov, acting technical director Jahangir Hasanzade, AFFA Chief Physician Vyacheslav Khomenko and the head of Professional Football League technical and sports department Elgiz Abbasov.

Before making a final decision, AFFA turned to the relevant structures regarding the requirements of the special quarantine regime in country. The dates of the championship will be announced in the near future.

The 2019–20 Azerbaijan Premier League was the 28th season of the Azerbaijan Premier League with Qarabag being the defending champions. The season began on 16 August 2019, before being prematurely ended on 19 June 2020.

Azerbaijan Premier League was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in June, AFFA announced that the Azerbaijan Premier League was officially ended without the resumption of the remaining matches due to the escalating situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan.

As a result, Qarabag football club was crowned champions for the seventh season in a row, whilst also qualifying for the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League, with Neftchi, Keshla and Sumgayit qualifying for the 2020–21 UEFA Europa League.

