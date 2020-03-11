By Trend

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 - will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 12-15, Trend reports on March 11 referring to the video footage posted on the Facebook page of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

This World Cup will also qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the list of applications, 158 athletes from 42 countries will take part in the World Cup.

There will be qualifications on the first two days of four-day competitions, while the finals will take place the next two days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who get the highest execution score.

During the competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by Murad Agarzayev, Marina Nekrasova, Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov, Samira Gahramanova and Javidan Babayev.

In the video footage, Murad Agarzayev, Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov and Javidan Babayev talked about preparation for the competition.

The gymnasts stressed that they are thoroughly training for the World Cup and emphasized that it is very responsible to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena in the presence of the Azerbaijani fans.

Marina Nekrasova and Ivan Tikhonov gained licenses for the Olympic Games by receiving a sufficient number of points in the qualification of all-around competitions at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Germany’s Stuttgart city.

The license of Marina Nekrasova is the first Olympic license in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

