By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Paralympic powerlifter Parvin Mammadov has won World Cup championship held in Manchester, UK on 20-23 February.

Mammadov performed in the weight category up to 49 kg and in total lifted a weight of 149 kg, which was enough to take World’s gold medal.

British powerlifter Adam Alderman took the second place, while Japanese Tetsuo Nishizaki won the bronze medal of the category.

Mammadov also won license points and significantly increased his chances of getting to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Note that 117 athletes from 26 countries participated in the tournament.

This is not the first success of Mammadov at international powerlifting competitions. In 2019, he was the winner of the World Cup more than once.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan was established.

The Committee is developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports. By the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, two sports will also be added to them.

Over the past few years, the National paralympic team has made significant achievements. Azerbaijan's largest medal haul came in 2012, with a total of twelve medals.

