The third day of the competitions of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the second day of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on October 12, Trend reports.

The competitions will also kick off within the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup.

The 11-12 year-old gymnasts in the age category of “pre-juniors” are performing in an individual program in the exercises with a ball, clubs and a ribbon, while the teams in group exercises are performing with a ball and a ribbon during the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships on Oct. 12.

The 13-15-year-old athletes in the age category of "juniors" are performing in the individual program with a ball, clubs and a ribbon, while teams in group exercises in the age category of "juniors" (8-10 year old athletes) are performing without apparatus within the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup.

The participants of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics are performing in the individual program in the age categories of "babies" (7-8 years old) as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups, "children" (9-11 years old) as part of the trios, groups and in the aerobic dance program, "pre-juniors" (12-14 years old) as part of the trios and groups, "seniors" (18 years old and older).

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of "kids", "pre-juniors" and "juniors", in group exercises - teams in the age categories of "kids" and "pre-juniors".

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of "babies", "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors", "seniors" in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

