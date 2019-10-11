By Trend

Azerbaijani young athlete Ayla Hajiyeva, representing the Ojag Sports Club, is happy to take part in the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

“I have performed the exercises with a hoop and clubs at the competitions today,” Hajiyeva told Trend. “I made some mistakes during the program. Despite this, I am still glad to participate in the competitions. I will continue to train to achieve great success.”

The athlete has already participated in competitions organized in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“It is always comfortable to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,” she said. "The national gymnastics arena is very beautiful. There is a big hall. Wonderful conditions have been created for all gymnasts."

“The most important thing in the competitions is to perform well and demonstrate the abilities,” she added.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will last till October 13.

The participants are competing for the medals in the age categories of “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”. The gymnasts are performing in individual program as well as within mixed pairs, trios and groups among the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

