By Trend

The second games of men's and women's volleyball teams held on July 23 as part of the XV European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) have been wrapped up, Trend reports.

Teams from Italy and the Czech Republic entered the volleyball court in Group B. The match ended with the score of 3:0 (25:18, 25:11, 25:20), with the Italian national team coming out victorious. As such, the Italians, having gained the first victory with 4 points, became the leaders in the group.

The Turkish and Italian teams played each other during the match of women's teams in the second game of Group B. During the tense match, Turkish volleyball players overpowered rivals with a score of 3:0 (25:21, 25:22, 25:23). Having gained the first victory, the Turkish national team ranked second with 3 points.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival. Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz