The wrestling competitions being held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) are being wrapping up on July 23, Trend reports.

Wrestlers in seven weight categories are competing on the third day of the competition.

Azerbaijani wrestler Kanan Heybatov defeated his Ukrainian opponent during the opening. After a match with a representative of Finland, he proceeded to the semifinals and defeated his Greek opponent.

Jabrayil Hajiyev won a landslide victory over a representative of Georgia during the opening. Afterwards, after having overpowered a Turkish wrestler in under a minute, he reached the quarterfinals, where he defeated a representative of Greece. In the semifinals, Hajiyev defeated a Swiss wrestler, and proceeded to the finals.

Elmir Aliyev had an excellent match with his Norwegian opponent and then defeated a Romanian wrestler, having then defeated a representative of Georgia during the semifinals, passing to the finals.

Khasay Hasanli easily beat his Greek opponent during the opening, having then beaten his rivals from Finland and Switzerland, reaching the semifinals. He secured a victory in a tense match during the semifinals over a Ukrainian wrestler, making it to the finals.

Birgul Soltanova lost to her Russian opponent during the opening. Elnura Mammadova beat her Hungarian opponent in a tense match, and then beat the representatives of Ukraine and Romania, proceeding to the finals.

Nigar Mirzazade initially gained a victory over her German opponent, but was unable to beat a representative of Turkey in the quarterfinals. In a consolation meeting, Mirzazade easily defeated her British rival. She will be competing for the bronze medal.

Matches for medals began at 16:00.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival. Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

