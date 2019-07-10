By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani karate fighters have once again successfully competed in the international tournament World Karate Federation U12 and U21 Cup held in Umag, Croatia.

In general, 14 athletes represented Azerbaijan, including two national representatives in kata in the age categories 14–15 and 16–17 years old.

National athlete Huseyn Mammadli (61 kg) has taken the second place by gaining silver medal. Mamedli (16-17 years old category) took the medal on the final day of the Youth League.

Earlier, Murad Hajizade (+84 kg) and Fidan Teymurova (50 kg) grabbed gold and bronze medals of the tournament. They competed in the kumite male U21 and kumite female U21 categories, respectively. Hummat Bakhshaliyev (+84 kg) also grabbed the gold medal.

In addition, Ramil Bakhshaliyev (52 kg, 14-15 years old) and Sultan Huseynov (55 kg, 16-17 years old) celebrated bronze medals.

Yashar Bashirov, the President of the Karate Federation of Azerbaijan and a member of the WKF Technical Committee, also attended the awards ceremony.

The National Karate Federation of Azerbaijan, founded in 1994, became a full member of the World Karate Federation in 1997. WKF is the largest and most powerful karate organization in the world, comprising 183 countries and more than 50 million members. In 1996, the National Karate Federation joined the European Karate Federation (EKF).

WKF is the only karate federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee, whose main objective is to combine the basic style of karate under the general rules of the competition and enter into the program of the Olympic Games.

Over the past few years, Azerbaijani karate athletes have many times been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

Currently such karate stars as the repeated World and European Champion, winner of the World Games Rafael Agayev, World Champions Israfil Shirinov, Aykhan Mamayev, Europe Champions Parviz Abdulkarimov, Jeyhun Aghasiyev, Rustam Madatov, Fayyaz Ildirimzade, Niyazi Aliyev and Asiman Gurbanli, bronze medalists of European Championship Amal Atayev, Yusif Jafarov, Shahin Atamov, Rashad Huseynov and Ilaha Gasımova are in the national team.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz