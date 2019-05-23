By Trend

The podium training of athletes who will participate in the upcoming 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 23, Trend reports.

The 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held in Baku on May 24-26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, as well as “Aerobic Dance”, “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The qualifications among juniors - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups, aerobic dance will be held on the first day of the European Championships on May 24. The winners in the team competition among juniors will be determined on the same day.

The qualifications among senior gymnasts - an individual program among women and men, trios, mixed pairs, groups and aerobic dance will be held on the second day on May 25. The winners in the team standings among senior gymnasts will be named on the second day.

The finals among juniors and senior gymnasts will be held on the final day of the competition on May 26.

Over 400 athletes from 22 countries will perform at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by 17 gymnasts - Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

Trend presents the photos taken during the training.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz