By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov has won gold medal at the 2019 Pontevedra ITU Aquathlon World Championship in Spain.

In the swimming segment, Rostislav showed not the best time compared to his competitors, but he turned out to be the fastest in running. He ran 2.5 kilometers in 14 minutes and 59 seconds and came first to the finish line. The total time of Rostislav was 28 minutes and 52 seconds and this was enough to gain the golden medal.

The ITU Aquathlon World Championships have been held annually since 1998.

Triathlon, which aquathlon is quite similar to, is quite a new sport for Azerbaijan. It began to actively develop on the eve of the 2015 European Games.

Aquathlon consists of a continuous, two-stage race involving swimming followed by running. The International Triathlon Union (ITU) and its member federation organizations sanction competitions and govern the sport. Aquathlon is also called an "aquathon." The ITU and the U.S. Triathlon sanctioning organizations generally use the term aquathlon.

ITU "Warm water" standard distances are 2.5 km run, 1 km swim and 2.5 km run. If the rated water temperature is below 22°C then it becomes a wetsuit mandatory 1 km swim and a single 5 km run. "Long course" distances are 2 km swim and 10 km of running.

