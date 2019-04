By Trend

An accident occurred during the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The racing car of Lance Stroll, pilot of Racing Point racing team, crashed into a security barrier.

As a result, the car was evacuated from the track and Stroll had to stop the second free lap.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

