By Trend

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company has issued a statement about the accident that occurred during the practice session of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 26.

The first practice session of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been canceled due to shifting of the manhole, Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

"The safety of the pilots is of utmost importance for us. Despite all the safety and regulatory measures, the incident occurred because of the invisible malfunction of the manhole,” the statement of Baku City Circuit Operations Company says.

More than 300 manholes on the track have been re-checked and the next race session has started.

