By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Exciting competitions await not only motorsport enthusiasts, but also football fans, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Samaya Mammadova said on February 20.

"This year, Azerbaijan will host prestigious international competitions in various sports, and the successful holding of such competitions once again confirms that Azerbaijan is a sports country,” she told AZERTAG.

Mammadova emphasized that holding sports competitions promotes the inflow of many fans to the country, as well as the development of tourism and the economy.

She noted that the number of tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan last year increased to three million and this year the country expects even larger number of guests.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, the holding of which was extended until 2023, arouse great interest, Mammadova said.

The 2019 year will be quite rich in sporting events for Azerbaijan.

One of the main events of this year will be the holding of the final match of the Europa League - the second most important European football cup to be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29. Preparations for this event have already begun.

Note that the final of the Europa League in Baku will be considered as the main rehearsal on the eve of the matches of the final stage of the UEFA European Championship 2020 in Baku. As is known, the capital of Azerbaijan will host matches of one of the groups and one quarter-final match of the upcoming EURO-2020.

In April of this year, Baku will host the fourth Formula 1 race in the framework of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan. The Baku stage of royal races every year is gaining popularity among motorsport enthusiasts around the world.

Moreover, in recent years, the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has consistently been recognized as one of the best in the calendar of the World Cup. The entertainment of the Baku stage also leads to the growth of tourists during the race weekend in the capital. So, it is quite possible to assume that the fourth royal races in Baku will also be spectacular and will attract a large audience.

Major sporting events will be another important step in the sports life of Azerbaijan. All this, as well as other work, which is envisaged in 2019 in the field of sports and health, is a real and visible manifestation of the special attention and care of the government for the development of sports. The successful holding of reputable sports competitions by Azerbaijan ensures the mass character of this sphere and promotes the development of various kinds of sports.

