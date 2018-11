By Trend

The finals of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Nov. 18.

Thus, for the first time in Baku, the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup was held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Teams of Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev

---

