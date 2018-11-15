By Abdul Kerimkhanov

National wrestlers Murad Mamedov (60 kg) and Kerim Jafarov (67 kg) in Greco-Roman style won silver medals.

World Championship in wrestling among athletes under 23 years started on November 12 in Bucharest.

The best wrestlers under the age of 23 from all over the world take part in the championship.

In the final, national wrestler Murad Mamedov lost to Japanese Kenichiro Fumitaye, Jafarov in turn, lost to Egyptian Mohammed Ibrahim Alseyid.

Another Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won a bronze medal on November 12.

Thus, in the asset of the Azerbaijani national team two silver and one bronze medals.

World Championship will end on November 18.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the country and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

Azerbaijan left Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals. Nine of these medals were distributed to the Azerbaijani team in wrestling.

The Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling has rich history and unique traditions.

The ‘national wrestling’ has a more ancient history. The elements of this national wrestling can be encountered on the Gobustan rocks in Azerbaijan, in folk and classical literature, and sagas.

