By Naila Huseynli

Karate fighters of "Gabala" sports club have achieved another success in Basel, Switzerland on September 2.



Legends of karate Rafael Aghayev and Rafiz Hasanov, who are in the squad of the national team of Azerbaijan, won the 9th Open Masters-2018 tournament.

Rafael at 75 kg and Rafiz at 67 kg in weight class won all competitors and rose to the top of the honorary podium. National athletes were awarded with cup as the winner of the competition.

In total, Azerbaijani team won 11 awards. Four of them were presented for the first place, four for second place, and three for third place.

Rafael Agayev, nicknamed ‘black brilliant of the karate world”, became European champion for the 11th time. The 33-year-old karate fighter won a gold medal at the 53rd EKF Senior Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, this year.

Last year, Rafiz Hasanov won the tournament and hit the Azerbaijan Champion title.

