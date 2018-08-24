By Laman Ismayilova

Although the fifth round of 2018 Sinquefield Cup between Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov and American Hikaru Nakamura ended in a draw, Mammadyarov still remains in the leading group.

All games in this round ended in a draw, Trend Life reported.

Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Maxim Vachier-Lagrave (France), Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Sergey Karyakin (Russia), Levon Aronian (Armenia) and Viswanathan Anand (India), and Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and Wesley So (USA) played on the fifth day of the tournament.

After five rounds, Mammadyarov, Grischuk, Carlsen, Aronian and Caruana, who scored 3 points each, rank first in the standings. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Viswanathan Anand with the assets of 2.5 points each occupied the 6th and 7th places respectively.

Wesley So scored 2 points, while Sergey Karyakin and Hikaru Nakamura gain 1.5 points.

Shahriyar is a three-fold European Team Champion (2009, 2013 and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad on the third board.

He won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2003 and repeated his victory in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving a 2,953 performance rating after eight rounds. After winning Essent Tournament in 2006, Shahriyar achieved the world fame.

In June 2016, Mammadyarov won the 3rd Shamkir Chess Tournament, the Vugar Gashimov Memorial. He defeated Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the last two rounds, which put him in a tiebreak situation with Caruana. He defeated Caruana in the tiebreak, thus giving him tournament victory.

In April 2017, he won the Vugar Gashimov Memorial for the second year in a row with a score of 5.5/9.

The GM also won the FIDE Grand Prix 2017 title.

He played for Azerbaijan at the Chess Olympiads of 2000, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

This year, Azerbaijani Grand Master Shahriyar Mammadyarov gained a brilliant victory over Magnus Carlsen for the first time in a decade and won the Biel Chess Festival with a round to spare.

The 2018 Sinquefield Cup is an elite international event, featuring 10 of the strongest chess players in the world.

Over the course of nine rounds, these competitors will battle for $300,000 in prize money, points toward the Grand Chess Tour, and the coveted title of 2018 Sinquefield Cup Champion.

The 2018 Sinquefield Cup will last until August 27.

