By Naila Huseynli

National gymnasts have successfully performed at the Ajaria Cup international tournament in Batumi.

The Gymnastics Federation of Azerbaijan reported that Seljan Maqsudova won silver medal in the competition among 15-16-year old gymnasts with 85,100 points.

Huseyn Abbasov, 11, (89,675 points) and Maqsud Maqsudov, 12, (82,965 points) were awarded with gold and bronze medals among boys.

Azerbaijan hosted Trampoline World Cups in 2016 and 2017. In this session, Baku hosted the European Championships in Trampoline, which became one of the most striking events in the sporting life.

In the coming years Baku will host two world championships in gymnastics disciplines. The country will host the world forum among the rhythmic gymnasts in 2019 and the 35th edition of the Trampoline World Championships in 2021.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz