By Arzu Abdullayeva

Azerbaijani judo fighters grabbed nine medals, including two gold, in the Junior European Judo Cup, held in Prague, Czech Republic on July 21-22.

The members of the national team finished the European Cup with two gold, three silver, and four bronze medals.

Rovshan Aliyev (55 kg) and Shafag Hamidova (44 kg) scooped gold medal of the tournament.

Other judo fighters Balabay Aghayev, Yashar Najafov and Murad Fatiyev took the second place in the 55 kg, 60 kg, and 81 kg divisions respectively.

A total of 17 judoists (12 guys, five girls) represented the country in the tournament, in which 430 athletes from 39 countries competed.

Along with Azerbaijan, the European Cup brought together judoists from Russia, Turkey, Finland, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Estonia and many others.

Apart from strong European teams, the city welcomed a couple of teams from overseas, making possible to see young hopes from Korea, Canada and the U.S. on the tatami. A new judo-gi design was tested for the first time during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Baku will hold the World Judo Championships 2018 from September 20 to 27.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz