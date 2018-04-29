Trend:

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 29.

Twenty F1 pilots, representing ten teams will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:

DRIVER CAR Sebastian Vettel FERRARI Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES Daniel Ricciardo RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER Kimi Räikkönen FERRARI Esteban Ocon FORCE INDIA MERCEDES Sergio Perez FORCE INDIA MERCEDES Carlos Sainz RENAULT Lance Stroll WILLIAMS MERCEDES Sergey Sirotkin WILLIAMS MERCEDES Fernando Alonso MCLAREN RENAULT Charles Leclerc SAUBER FERRARI Nico Hulkenberg RENAULT Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI Stoffel Vandoorne MCLAREN RENAULT Pierre Gasly SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA Marcus Ericsson SAUBER FERRARI Brendon Hartley SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA Romain Grosjean HAAS FERRARI

The length of the Baku track is over six kilometers. The number of laps is 51 (120 minutes).

