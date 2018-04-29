Trend:
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku April 29.
Twenty F1 pilots, representing ten teams will take following positions at the start of the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku:
|
DRIVER
|
CAR
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
FERRARI
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
MERCEDES
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
MERCEDES
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|
Max Verstappen
|
RED BULL RACING TAG HEUER
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|
FERRARI
|
Esteban Ocon
|
FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|
Sergio Perez
|
FORCE INDIA MERCEDES
|
Carlos Sainz
|
RENAULT
|
Lance Stroll
|
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|
Sergey Sirotkin
|
WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|
Fernando Alonso
|
MCLAREN RENAULT
|
Charles Leclerc
|
SAUBER FERRARI
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|
RENAULT
|
Kevin Magnussen
|
HAAS FERRARI
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
MCLAREN RENAULT
|
Pierre Gasly
|
SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
SAUBER FERRARI
|
Brendon Hartley
|
SCUDERIA TORO ROSSO HONDA
|
Romain Grosjean
|
HAAS FERRARI
The length of the Baku track is over six kilometers. The number of laps is 51 (120 minutes).