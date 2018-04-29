By Trend:

Azerbaijani team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva won the bronze medal in Groups’ Apparatus Finals with five hoops at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku April 29.

They scored 17.600 points in the finals.

Bulgarian gymnasts grabbed the gold medal with 19.800 points, while Italy’s representatives scored 18.000 points and came in second.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals will be awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). Today the winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes will be announced.



The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.