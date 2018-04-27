Trend:

The Gymnastics Arena in Baku is amazing, Turkish gymnast Darya Demirors told Trend after her performance on the first day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku April 27.

“The arena is very cool,” she said. “I was even taken aback a little by the fact that I had to perform in such a big hall and I got excited. However, it’s good that the spectators so actively supported me.”

The FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts are performing in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first days of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.