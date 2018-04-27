Trend:

Baku has today hosted a solemn opening ceremony of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

The main theme of the opening ceremony is devoted to interaction of four elements - water, land, fire and air that played an important role in creation of the mankind.

These elements, which were the theme of many narratives since ancient times to the present days, were presented to the audience in performance of the gymnasts.

Inspired by philosophical ideas, the stage directors demonstrated importance of these vital elements not only in formation of the Earth, but also in sports in a unique way.

The harmony of modern lighting effects, reflections on a large monitor, and dynamic music turned the event into a grand show.

Members and choreographers of the national teams participated in the performance.

Trend presents photos from the opening ceremony.