By Trend

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku has been organized just wonderfully, James Blateau, President of the French Gymnastics Federation, told Trend April 14.

"These are really well organized competitions that take place in such a large sports palace. Everything is very well organized and coordinated. It is evident that the organizers did everything to hold the championship at such a high level. As for cooperation with Azerbaijan's Gymnastics Federation (AGF), we are well acquainted with the president and many others, we are friends. We are very pleased with our cooperation in general and also in the framework of these competitions", he said.

Blateau noted that during this visit he finally had an opportunity to view Baku. "I have already been to Baku, but had no chance to view the city. This morning I finally walked around the city. I was very impressed by both the historical part in the old city and the modern architecture of Baku", he added.

Today was the third day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying trampoline event among seniors and juniors, the finals among men's and women's teams in double mini-trampoline event and tumbling event among seniors, as well as semifinals in trampoline event among seniors and juniors was held today.

On the third day Azerbaijan was represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz