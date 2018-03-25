By Trend

Azerbaijani Grand Master Shahriyar Mammadyarov has lost to China's Ding Liren in the twelve round of The Candidates Tournament.

This is the first defeat of Mammadyarov within the tournament.

After 12 rounds Mammadyarov scored 6.5 points, he won two games, drew nine times and lost once.

On Monday within the framework of the 13th round the Azerbaijani grandmaster will meet with the representative of Russia Alexander Grischuk.

The tournament is held in Berlin in the building of the exhibition center "Kulhaus". The prize fund of the tournament is € 420 thousand.

