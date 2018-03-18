Trend:

The final day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off today at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The final day will see the apparatus finals among men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar competitions, and among women – in balance beam and floor exercises.

Yulia Inshina will today represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

In total, 102 gymnasts from 25 countries take part in the competitions, where the apparatus finals will be held today to win the remaining five sets of medals.