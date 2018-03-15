By Trend

Everything was organized at a high level during the competitions in Baku, Georgian gymnast Konstantin Kuzovkov told Trend March 15.

Kuzovkov added that he was pleased with his performance in the floor exercises at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

“My performance was not bad,” he added. “First, I was a little excited, but performed exercises well and reached the finals.”

Kuzovkov also stressed pleasant atmosphere during the tournament.

“Tomorrow, I will compete in vault exercises and try to reach the finals," he said.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

