Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation starts the season of the international tournaments.

Some 102 gymnasts from 25 countries will contest medals at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18.

Men’s and Women’s Artistic gymnasts will test their strength in the qualifications within the first two days of the tournament, and compete for the medals in the apparatus finals within the last two days of the events.

During the tournament, the audience will also enjoy the interesting flash mobs. Sport fans have a chance to win the memory gifts from the Federation by taking an active part in various contests.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

