By Laman Ismayilova

Winner of Best Female & Breakthrough Act at the Brits confirmed to perform in Baku on April 29.

Baku City Circuit (BCC) today announced that one of the most exciting artists in world music and two-time BRIT Award winner, Dua Lipa, will close out the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday 29th April, capping off a weekend of unrivalled action and entertainment in the Pearl of the Caspian.

In a change from previous race weekends, this year’s concerts will be staged at Baku’s famous Crystal Hall.

After a year of sold out shows, #1 hit singles and landmark streaming figures, Dua Lipa ended 2017 as the most-streamed British female artist on Spotify, having sold 8.5 million singles and 1.5 million albums worldwide.

With a video now sitting at over 1 billion views on YouTube, Dua’s smash hit single ‘New Rules’ spent 2 weeks at #1 in the UK singles chart making her the first solo female to have a UK number one since Adele in 2015.

Looking to the year ahead, Dua’s latest single ‘IDGAF’ currently sits at #5 in the global Spotify chart, with ‘New Rules’ breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. About to embark on her sold-out UK arena tour, Dua was also the most-nominated artist at this year’s BRIT Awards with nominations in 5 categories winning twice in the process for Best Female & Breakthrough Act.

Speaking after today’s announcement, BCC’s Executive Director, Arif Rahimov, was delighted to welcome Dua Lipa to Baku in April: “We are absolutely thrilled that one of the most talented and exciting artists in world music will be closing out our race weekend this year. Dua Lipa’s rapid rise to the top of the world of music – including her huge success at the Brit Awards - has been fascinating to watch and as a young, new race weekend ourselves we feel she is a perfect fit to celebrate the end of our third successive Grand Prix and send our many fans home happy after a magnificent few days of racing and entertainment. I cannot wait to see and hear her perform live at the Crystal Hall on April 29th. My message to everyone else is clear: make sure you get your tickets while you still can and enjoy this incredible weekend with us here in Baku.”

All ticket holders will have free access to the concerts. Transport will be provided to all fans for the short journey from Baku City Circuit to the Crystal Hall.

Fans with four-day tickets will additionally be able to enjoy an exclusive Pit Lane Walk on Thursday April 26th, while all ticket holders will get access to the drivers via daily Autograph Sessions and will also be entertained throughout the weekend via a series of entertainment activities located along the circuit’s vending zones situated along Baku’s stunning seaside boulevard.

For more information on how to purchase tickets and plan your stay in Baku for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix please visit: www.bakucitycircuit.com

For more information, please, contact: media@bakugp.az or tom.cooney@khpconsulting.com

---

