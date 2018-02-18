By Trend

Baku has perfectly prepared for the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling, Vladimir Zeman, the president of the UEG trampoline technical committee, told reporters.

He said that the National Gymnastics Arena, which will host the competitions, is perfectly prepared for them.

"One part of the meeting of the technical committee was devoted to inspection of the arena, verification of computer technology and preparation of results. Everything is prepared at a high level," Zeman said,adding that only thing left is to lead an excellent championship.

Zeman stressed that there are two main tasks before the technical committee at present. "

"The first is the level of the competition, where the experience of the organizers is important. The second is the development of sport, not only among adult athletes, because they participate in the Olympic Games, but also for juniors, as it is qualification for the Youth Olympic Games for them , which will be held in the second half of this year. For adult athletes, the European Championship qualifies for the 2nd European Games, which will be held in Belarus next year. This means that the upcoming tournament in Baku will be very representative, the best athletes from many countries will come here. This is a great interest for the audience", Zeman added.

In his turn, Luis Nunes, the member of technical committee, noted that the committee has high expectations regarding the upcoming competitions. Nunes also stressed that for trampoline gymnastics as it is very important to develop.

"This is our main goal. We are very excited and we want this sport to become more and more significant. And of course, this European Championship, which will serve as a qualification for the Youth Olympics, is very important, not only for us, but especially for countries that want to get to this competition. Therefore, we expect that the tournament will be held at the highest level. These are juniors who are getting better and better. And we expect the competitions to be very serious, especially on the trampoline. Tumbling is also developing, and it is necessary that new countries join this sport",

The 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline will be held in Baku on April 12-15. More than 400 athletes in 3 disciplines in total from 25 countries in senior, and 26 countries in junior program, are expected to compete in the 26th Championships to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

