Starting from this week, you can use the Sunday subscription of AZFAR kids football school. According to the numerous requests, training session will be held in AZFAR football school on the weekend. The training starts at 13:00.

The head coach is Vladislav Kadirov. At the age of 17, he became the world champion among young men in the USSR national team. So, you can confidently entrust the football future of your child to the team's coach.

AZFAR football schools are open for boys and girls. The trainings are conducted in 6 age categories for children aged 4-15 years.

The affordable price, single subscription, convenient methods of payment are also important advantages of AZFAR football schools.

For more information, please visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/azfarfootballschool/

Official Site: http://www.asep.az/az/azfarfootballschool

Tel: +99450 295 21 29, +99412 404 73 39

